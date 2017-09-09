Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters Details and Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the first trailer and details for the upcoming melee action game Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters.

Here are the details:

Rider vs. Rider. The battle to determine the strongest Rider happens here!

A new melee action where individual Riders collide in battle.

A mass gathering of the Heisei Era Riders, from Kamen Rider Kuuga to Kamen Rider Build.

One-versus-one and two-versus-two battles for up to four players.

Enjoy never-before-seen, full-blown battles with third-person melee action.

The flat stages of previous games have evolved to stages with elevation and obstacles. Use each individual Rider to their full potential.

The first-ever online battles in a Kamen Rider game. And the first time a Kamen Rider game will be released in Asia, allowing Rider fans across the sea to determine who is strongest.

Game Points and Keywords

Game Point: Kamen Rider Techniques – Become stronger by mastering the individual techniques of each Rider.

– Become stronger by mastering the individual techniques of each Rider. Game Point: Up to Four Players Battle at Once – Up to four players can play at once, not only online, but also locally on a single PlayStation 4.

– Up to four players can play at once, not only online, but also locally on a single PlayStation 4. Keyword: Two-on-Two Battles – In addition to one-on-one battles, you can also fight in two-on battles.

– In addition to one-on-one battles, you can also fight in two-on battles. Keyword: Form Change – If you’re fighting with a Rider that can use Form Change, there are also Riders with Form Changes that can only be activated during a special move.

– If you’re fighting with a Rider that can use Form Change, there are also Riders with Form Changes that can only be activated during a special move. Keyword: Skills – Fighting with the skills possessed by each Rider is an important element.

– Fighting with the skills possessed by each Rider is an important element. Game Point: Online Battles – Battle online to determine the strongest Kamen Rider.

– Battle online to determine the strongest Kamen Rider. Keyword: Online Lobby – In the online lobby, players can wear the masks of their favorite Rider on a chibi avatar, and befriend and communicate with other players.

Kamen Riders

Playable Riders include:

Kamen Rider Build

Kamen Rider Drive

Kamen Rider Ex-Aid

Kamen Rider Fourze

Kamen Rider Gaim

Kamen Rider Ghost

Kamen Rider OOO

Kamen Rider W

Kamen Raider Wizard

Masked Rider Agito

Masked Rider Blade

Masked Rider Decade

Masked Rider Den-O

Masked Rider Faiz

Masked Rider Hibiki

Masked Rider Kabuto

Masked Rider Kiva

Masked Rider Kuuga

Masked Rider Ryuki

Kamen Rider: Cimax Fighters will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 7 in Japan.





