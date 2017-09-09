Cave Story+ for Switch to Add Local 2 Player Support on September 15 - News

posted 50 minutes ago

Nicalis announced the Nintendo Switch version of Cave Story+ is getting support for local two-player co-op on September 15.

Cave Story+ is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

