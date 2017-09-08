Monster Hunter XX for Switch Ships Over 300,000 Units in Asia - News

Monster Hunter XX for the Nintendo Switch has shipped over 300,000 units in Asia, according to a report from Ace Securities.

Capcom has shipped over 200,000 units in Japan with a high download ratio. The game has sold 110,000 units at retail as of September 3, according to Media Create.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

