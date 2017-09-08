Bandai Namco: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Switch a Hit in Japan - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Nintendo Switch version of the fighting RPG, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, is a big hit in Japan.

The game released on Thursday and there is a shortage of the retail version. More shipments are planned later on in Septembers.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on September 22. The game is currently available worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Thanks NintendoEverything.



