Nintendo: Switch Could Have Supply Issues This Holiday Season

Nintendo in an interview earlier this week revealed it did not expect the Switch to be such a huge success.

Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime during Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles said the console may still have supply issues this holiday season.

"Certainly the demand is there, and our supply chain is there," said Fils-Aime about hitting the 10 million goal. "Are we going to have enough for the holiday? That’s what we are focused on."

He added that the company does more than just video game consoles. "People think of us as a pure gaming company. We see ourselves as an entertainment company," he said.

"It’s technology that we have been looking at literally tens of years," he added about virtual reality. "There’s not a lot of experiences yet that are truly fun."

"We have a lot of experience with AR. The potential for AR is here and now."

