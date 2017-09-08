Fire Emblem Warriors Gets Heroes Introduction Trailer - News

Koei Tecmo has released the first Heroes Introduction trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors.

View it below:

The trailer features Chrom, Robin (male and female), Cordelia, Frederick, Lucina, and Lissa.

Fire Emblem Warriors will launch for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS on September 28 in Japan and on October 20 in North America and Europe.

