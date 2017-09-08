Sega Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 453 Views
Sega has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup.
Here is the full lineup:
Sega Titles
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Goods
- Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
- Sonic Forces (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Theater
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Theater, Goods, Photo Spot
Atlus Titles
- Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey (3DS) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
5pb. Titles
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with an A4-size “Status Seal” as a present for playing.
- Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Steins;Gate Elite will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with a 56mm “Lab Men Tin Badge” as a present for playing.
Electronic Arts Titles
- FIFA 18 (PS4, PS3, XBO, Switch) – Trailer
- Need for Speed: Payback (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
- The Sims 4 (PS4) – Trailer
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
Nippon Ichi Software Titles
- Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
Warner Bros. Titles
- LEGO Ninjago The Movie Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – Trailer
Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments