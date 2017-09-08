Sega Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - News

Sega has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup.

Here is the full lineup:

Sega Titles

A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Goods

Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Sonic Forces (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Theater

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Theater, Goods, Photo Spot

Atlus Titles

Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey (3DS) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

5pb. Titles

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with an A4-size “Status Seal” as a present for playing.

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer Steins;Gate Elite will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with a 56mm “Lab Men Tin Badge” as a present for playing.



Electronic Arts Titles

FIFA 18 (PS4, PS3, XBO, Switch) – Trailer

Need for Speed: Payback (PS4, XBO) – Trailer

The Sims 4 (PS4) – Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, XBO) – Trailer

Nippon Ichi Software Titles

Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Warner Bros. Titles

LEGO Ninjago The Movie Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – Trailer

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24. Thanks Gematsu.

