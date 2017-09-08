Okami HD Rated for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Okami HD for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The rating follows the rumor in August that an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation title, Okami, was in development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

