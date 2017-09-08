The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Franchise Tops 1 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

posted 10 hours ago

Developer Falcom announced worldwide sales for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel franchise has surpassed 1.01 million units as of August 31.

There are currently two games in the franchise - The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II.





the next game in the series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 28. A release in the west has yet to be announced.



