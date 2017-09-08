Arms 3.0 Update to Add Controller Remapping - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 335 Views
Nintendo announced the 3.0 update for Arms will add controller remapping. This includes motion control sensitivity.
It is not known when the update will be released.
Arms is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
Thanks Gematsu.
More games need to have controller remapping. I am glad that this game will incorporate it.
Thank God, now I can map blocking to a more convenient slot instead of having to click the left stick. This will make me even more devastating, watch out EGX I'm coming for you 👍
