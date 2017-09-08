Arms 3.0 Update to Add Controller Remapping - News

Nintendo announced the 3.0 update for Arms will add controller remapping. This includes motion control sensitivity.

It is not known when the update will be released.

Arms is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks Gematsu.

