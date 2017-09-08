Microsoft Taking Extra Time to Ensure Halo Backwards Compatibility Lives Up To Expectations - News

Microsoft announced earlier this year four of the Halo titles on the Xbox 360 - Halo: CE Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 - are coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

In an update on the Halo weekly blog, developer 343 Industries said the Xbox backwards compatibility was "taking extra time" to ensure the games lives up to expectations.





"And for our final blip, an obligatory mention of the Halo back-compat releases - We know everyone is very eager to get their hands on the Xbox One back-compat release of Halo: CE Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, and Halo 4," reads the blog.

"We are eager to get them into your hands! The Xbox back-compat team is hard at work on final polish and we continue to work closely with them to help test and evaluate all four games for launch. We're taking extra time to ensure the experience lives up to fan expectations but I hear we're making great progress and release should be getting closer. As soon as we have a final date we'll be sure to let you know! "

