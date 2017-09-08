Destiny 2 Has 'Millions' of Players - News

posted 3 hours ago

Destiny 2 released earlier this week for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and it already has "millions" of players, according to developer Bungie in a blog post.

"With a head full of memories and heart primed for action, we launched Destiny 2," said Bungie. "Since then, millions of Guardians have evacuated a City under attack to arrive 'safely' at the Farm. The game is afoot!





"We’ve taken our first steps on a new journey as a community. We expect more players to join our ranks in the days and weeks that will follow. Veterans of our community know that Destiny is not just a story about heroes, but also a world that evolves with you. New rituals will begin. New challenges will be revealed. New platforms will come online. New legends will rise."

Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC on October 24.

