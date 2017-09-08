The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Free to Play on Xbox One, Steam This Weekend - News

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is free to play this weekend on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. However, Xbox Live Gold is required to play it on the Xbox One.

The game is also on sale on both platforms.

At this time it is unknown if the game will be free to play on the PlayStation 4.

Thanks VG24/7.

