L.A. Noire Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, HTC Vive on November 14

Rockstar Games announced L.A. Noire is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive on November 14.
Here is an overview of each version of the game:
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for HTC Vive delivers seven of the original engrossing, self-contained cases from L.A. Noire rebuilt specifically for virtual reality, blending breathtaking action with true detective work to deliver an unprecedented interactive experience.
- L.A. Noire for the Nintendo Switch features the complete original game and all additional downloadable content, with specific enhancements including a Joy-Con mode with gyroscopic, gesture-based controls, HD rumble and new wide and over-the-shoulder camera angles, plus contextual touch screen controls for portable detective work.
- L.A. Noire for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One delivers the complete original game and all additional downloadable content with a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity, including enhanced lighting and clouds, new cinematic camera angles, high resolution textures and more. Plays natively in 1080p for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and stunning 4K for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, these versions capture the grit and grime of the City of Angels like never before.
Here is an overview of the game:
Set against the seedy and violent underbelly of 1940’s Los Angeles, L.A. Noire is the story of decorated veteran and newly minted detective Cole Phelps as he investigates an escalating series of cases inspired by real-world crimes. Each successfully solved case brings Phelps greater success, but also brings him closer to the dark criminal heart of post-war L.A.
Great to see Rockstar supporting the Nintendo Switch, hopefully this means a handheld version of GTA V could be more than a possibility especially if this manages to do decent.
Might as well release GTAV on anything and everything, it always seems to print money no matter what xD Wouldn't be surprised if I saw it re-release more times in future, like Resident Evil 4 has.
With Rockstar retaining the IP, hopefully we'll see a sequel some day. Always felt there was more they could have done with this game.
Now was that so hard companies. Bringing a port of a game to a Nintendo consoles. With 100 PERCENT of the content. *Cough EA*
Whilst this is nice, I wish it was a sequel.
Never played this game before but if there are no compromises on the Switch version I would definitely buy it there.
So many good times with this game, may have to get it for the Switch and play it all over again!
This was the most overhyped/disappointing game of last gen. Glad I waited to borrow a friend's copy.
To each their own
I disagree. In my opinion L.A. Noire was the 2nd best Rockstar game last-gen after Red Dead Redemption and one of the top 5 best 7th gen games I played. Instead I find GTA to be overhyped personally. To each their own.
It was overhyped by GTA fanboys, hoping for GTA Noir.
