Forza Motorsport 7 Goes Gold, Demo Coming September 19

Microsoft announced the upcoming racing game, Forza Motorsport 7, has gone gold. Development on the base game has been completed.

A demo of the game will be released on September 19 on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. Here is an overview of the demo:

The demo features three unique racing experiences in Forza Motorsport 7, showcasing the depth and breadth of the experiences available in the game. Drive the Forza Motorsport 7 cover car – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS – to the brand-new Dubai circuit and experience the thrill of navigating the Jebel Hafeet Pass, one of the most famous driving roads in the world. Or, pilot the massive Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck to victory at the high-speed Mugello circuit in Italy. For drivers who want the ultimate test, the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM is available for a race at the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit. Here, fans will be challenged to handle the ‘Ring’s complex corners and elevation changes, while also tackling the dynamic track conditions that will make racing in Forza Motorsport 7 so breathtaking. Racing through rainstorms laced with thunder and lightning make for a visual showcase and for a challenge like no other – where dynamic puddles grow and shrink with the intensity of the rain. The Forza Motorsport 7 demo will feature assists that will allow players to dial in the difficulty the way they see fit; and for PC players there will performance options to adjust the experience to each player’s PC performance capabilities.

Forza Motorsport 7 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs worldwide on October 3. Anyone who purchases the Ultimate Edition can play the game starting September 29.

