Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Launches in Japan on November 30 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 319 Views

Spike Chunsoft announced Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on November 30 for 5,980 yen.


The story mode in the game runs parallel to the second season of the anime. It also contains a World Mode that has an original army and base creation feature. 

1 Comments

PhatChips
PhatChips (8 hours ago)

Eh, now I'm confused. Is this the one that Koei was working on?

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (8 hours ago)

Isn't the Koei one on home consoles, though?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_on_Titan_(video_game)

PhatChips
PhatChips (7 hours ago)

Yeah that's the confusing part. Koei's version is also called Attack on Titan 2

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

Maybe theirs will have a separate subtitle? It can get rather confusing...

