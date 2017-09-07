Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Launches in Japan on November 30 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft announced Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on November 30 for 5,980 yen.





The story mode in the game runs parallel to the second season of the anime. It also contains a World Mode that has an original army and base creation feature.

