D3 Publisher Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 283 Views
D3 Publisher has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup.
Here is the full lineup:
- Bullet Girls Phantasia (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
- Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
- Happy Manager (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments