D3 Publisher Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - News

D3 Publisher has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup.





Here is the full lineup:

Bullet Girls Phantasia (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer

Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Happy Manager (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

