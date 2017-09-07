Nintendo: We Never Expected the Nintendo Switch to Sell This Much - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 851 Views
Nintendo in a recent interview with Japanese news outlet Mainichi said they underestimated demand for the console.
"Nintendo has never expected the Nintendo Switch to sell this much," said a representative of the company.
"It’s easy to increase the production capacity of the factory. The finished product needs to be delivered from the harbor to the rest of the world, and rushing shipping is an extremely difficult thing to do."
The difficult part is getting enough components for the console, because of other companies, like Apple, are purchasing the same components.
Nintendo plans on shipping 10 million units of the Switch this year, however, "in reality there are 20 million people who actually want to buy one."
Thanks NintendoToday.
Neither did many others. Now make more.
Maybe Nintendo should expect their stuff to not sell as much more often, seems those systems are their most succesful ones. :-P
Kindof too early to make a statement like this. Great to see the console doing well, on top of getting a solid lineup, but it's still way to early to think of it as a massive success.
Too early to make a statement like this? The Switch has been out for 6 months. It's not like they're saying it will do Wii numbers, or that it will be the next PS2. They're just saying that it's selling much more than expected at this point in time, which is probably true. It's six months after launch now, it's not like they made this statement a month after release. Considering the Playstation 4 sold around 14.5 mil in a year, and the Switch is on track to sell 12.74 mil in it's first year(probably more), I don't think it's too early to say this statement at all. More could be said, even.
They're not making a statement about it being a success. They're informing us that it is selling faster than they had anticipated.
"Nintendo plans on shipping 10 million units of the Switch this year, however, "in reality there are 20 million people who actually want to buy one." Interesting! I wonder if the sales could indeed get that high by year's end, if supply could also keep up. Is that a prediction you're making, Nintendo?!
