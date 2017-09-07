Nintendo: We Never Expected the Nintendo Switch to Sell This Much - News

Nintendo in a recent interview with Japanese news outlet Mainichi said they underestimated demand for the console.

"Nintendo has never expected the Nintendo Switch to sell this much," said a representative of the company.





"It’s easy to increase the production capacity of the factory. The finished product needs to be delivered from the harbor to the rest of the world, and rushing shipping is an extremely difficult thing to do."

The difficult part is getting enough components for the console, because of other companies, like Apple, are purchasing the same components.

Nintendo plans on shipping 10 million units of the Switch this year, however, "in reality there are 20 million people who actually want to buy one."

Thanks NintendoToday.

