Double Dragon IV Gets Switch Trailer - News

Arc System Works has released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Double Dragon IV.

View it below:

Double Dragon IV will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on September 7. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



