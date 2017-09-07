Switch Rhythm Title Gal Metal Gets Teaser Trailer - News

DMM Games has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Switch rhythm game, Gal Metal.



View it below:

Gal Metal will launch for the Nintendo Switch in February 2018 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

