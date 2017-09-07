PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Creator Says Game Could Hit 100 Million Players - News

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a huge success selling more than 10 million units since it released on March 23.

The creator of the game, Brendan Greene, has stated that the game could possibly reach the success of free-to-play MOBA game, League of Legends.





"Our sales curves are just going up," Greene told GameSpot. "They're not slowing down. I'm still waiting for that plateau, and it's just not happening yet. When you ask about growth on PC, I just look at League of Legends. 100 million active users a month, I think, something stupid like that? If we play our cards right, maybe we can get to that level of users."

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.

