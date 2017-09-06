Pokémon GO Safari Zone Events Dated in Europe - News

The Pokémon GO Safari Zone events in Europe were delayed in July and now developer Niantic Labs has released new dates.

During the event, Trainers will receive an in-game medal and special 2 km Eggs from the various PokeStops found at each of the shopping centers.

People interested in the September 16 event in France, Germany and Spain can reserve free, nontransferable tickets in the form of a QR Code. Anyone unable to get tickets will be able to discover and catch some of the Pokemon found at the Safari Zones throughout the city where the shopping center is located.

Here is the Safari Zone schedule:

September 16

CentrO—Oberhausen, Germany

Les Quatre Temps—Paris, France

La Maquinista—Barcelona, Spain

October 7

Fisketorvet—Copenhagen, Denmark

Centrum Cerny Most—Prague, Czech Republic

October 14

Mall of Scandinavia—Stockholm, Sweden

Stadshart Amstelveen—Amstelveen, The Netherlands

