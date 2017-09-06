The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Launches for PS4 on September 19 - News

Nicalis announced The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ will launch for the PlayStation 4 as a retail release on September 19 for $39.99.

Anyone who owns The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth and the Afterbirth add-on will be able to purchase Afterbirth+ from the PlayStation Store for only $9.99.

Here is an overview:

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is a top-view multiplayer twin-stick shoot-’em-up from Nicalis’ internal development team and internationally acclaimed game designer Edmund McMillen. The game features randomly generated dungeons, ensuring an infinitely replayable adventure in which every new gameplay session is different from the last. Afterbirth+ on PS4 includes all-new content and features, plus much more. Contributing to the deep, dark and frequently disturbing insanity of the complete Isaac experience, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ includes over 500 different items and weapons—many of which grant special powers and synergized attack combinations—scattered throughout more than 6,000 terrifying rooms. You’ll need as many as you can find if you expect to conquer the game’s 50+ unique bosses, complete more than 30 challenge modes and see all of the 20 different endings that equal over 4 billion possible gameplay combinations.

