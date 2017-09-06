Culdcept Revolt to Get 2 Free DLC Packs at Launch to Anyone That Signs Up - News

NIS America announced it will giveaway two free DLC packs for Culdcept Revolt to anyone that signs up in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Here is what comes in the DLC packs:

Challenge from Hell DLC – A challenging bonus scenario and special map that can be used in single and multi-player game modes!

– A challenging bonus scenario and special map that can be used in single and multi-player game modes! Soltis Book Cover DLC – Show off your book locally and online with a glorious book cover based on the god of Soltaria!

Culdcept Revolt is available now for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan, and will launch on October 3 in North America and October 6 in Europe.



