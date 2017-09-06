Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 Launches for Switch on November 28 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 28 in North America and November 30 in Japan.



Bring horror from the dock to the high seas - Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 28th! pic.twitter.com/WowABihbum — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 6, 2017

A Resident Evil Revelations Collection will be released at retail. It includes a cartridge of Resident Evil: Revelations and a downloadable voucher for Resident Evil: Revelations 2.

