Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 Launches for Switch on November 28 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 1,760 Views
Capcom announced Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 28 in North America and November 30 in Japan.
Bring horror from the dock to the high seas - Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 28th! pic.twitter.com/WowABihbum— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 6, 2017
A Resident Evil Revelations Collection will be released at retail. It includes a cartridge of Resident Evil: Revelations and a downloadable voucher for Resident Evil: Revelations 2.
60 fps?
Good joke.
- 0
Revelations 1 is a 3 DS game, which was ported to Wii U, PS3 and 360 in 720p 30, but PS4 and Xbox One versions are 60 fps, and game is clearly last gen, hell it ran even on 3DS. Revelations 2 was 60 fps on both Xbox One and PS4 and they even had Vita version, which of course was low-res and 30 fps but Vita is archaic compared to Switch. Would be nice if Switch handled these games at 60 fps, but yeah it's unlikely if even Xbox One is noticeably faster.
- 0
- 0
- 0
In Portable mode maybe? Do you mean docked mode?
