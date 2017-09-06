Pokémon GO Has Only Accomplished 10% of What the Developer is Trying to Do - News

Pokémon GO has proven to be a huge success and the Pokemon Company and Niantic have a lot of plans for the future of the game.

Pokemon Company chief executive officer Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed that the company, as well as developer Niantic, has only accomplished 10 percent of what they are trying to do.

"We’ve only accomplished ten percent of what Pokémon and Niantic are trying to do," Ishihara told Bloomberg.

"Depending on location, there are many Pokémon with different characteristics. So what do we do with those and the real world? One view is to have chilly Pokémon in a cold climate, but then that would also mean that people born on a tropical island won’t be able to catch them. So we are always thinking of how to find the right balance between game design, how our Pokémon should exist, and how players feel about their collections.

"Right now, if you go to the coast you can catch water Pokémon. For example, if you have a setting for electric-type Pokémon (such as Pikachu) to appear at power plants, is that really a good idea for you to find one in such a location -- is it safe, and is it OK regionally? We see it as a very realistic problem.

"On the other hand, it has created a lot of social problems. When too many people gather, it causes mass confusion. Also this isn’t limited to Pokémon Go, but the issue of staring at smartphones while walking is something we have to focus on and think about."

