Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Final DLC Launches Next Week - News

posted 7 hours ago

The final piece of DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Retribution, will launch next week on September 12 for the PlayStation 4.

View the Beast from Beyond trailer below:

Here is an overview of the final chapter in the zombies experience that comes with the DLC:

The Beast from Beyond, the final chapter of the five-part Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience, features the return of Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler once again has trapped the four protagonists inside an all-new horror film, now set in a desolate military station on a distant ice planet. As players begin to discover more and more infected crew members, they’ll need to battle hordes of the undead to uncover the truth and escape Wyler’s films once and for all. The Beast from Beyond also features new weapons, traps and more, in addition to the hallmark Call of Duty action, with Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as “Poindexter;” Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as “AJ;” Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as “Andre;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as “Sally,” all making a return from the ongoing story.

Here are the new multiplayer maps:

Carnage – A post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast, Carnage features long sightlines and environmental hazards including a fire trap players can activate on command to roast their enemies.

Heartland – In Heartland, teams will go head-to-head in a simulation of small town America that is a re-imagining of the classic Call of Duty: Ghosts map, Warhawk. Players can pop into the local ice cream shop for a treat, and then take out enemies down the street with a Black Hole Generator.

Altitude – Set in a high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe, Altitude pushes teams around a chaotic centre where quick flank routes are key to victory. Additional features include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.

Depot 22 – Depot 22 is a watering hole at the end of civilisation that focuses on mid-ranged encounters waged in a medium-sized, three-lane map. Players can battle in the cantina for close-quarter combat or engage with enemies wall-running off of a moving train.

The next game in the franchise, Call of Duty: WWII, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

