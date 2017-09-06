Everybody’s Golf Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Everybody’s Golf debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 100,719 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 4.

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (3DS) debuted in third with sales of 29,887 units. Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (PS4) debuted in sixth with sales of 18,207 units. Resident Evil: Revelations (PS4) debuted in 10th with sales of 9,260 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 50,074 units. The PS4 sold 26,384 units, the 3DS sold 26,268 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,975 units. The Wii U sold 116 units, the PS3 sold 85 units and the Xbox One sold 78 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 100,719 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 53,320 (1,056,500) [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 29,887 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 27,120 (111,396) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 22,846 (1,693,913) [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 18,207 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 14,053 (1,328,455) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,474 (672,688) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 10,098 (148,070) [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom, 08/31/17) – 9,260 (New) [PSV] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 7,168 (New) [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (Arc System Works, 08/31/17) – 6,132 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,183 (214,400) [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 4,943 (13,009) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,904 (576,067) [NSW] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 4,463 (New) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,008 (232,410) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 3,829 (22,184) [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 3,647 (11,902) [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (Compile Heart, 08/24/17) – 3,346 (19,122)

