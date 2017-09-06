This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza, Resident Evil - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 1,719 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through September 12 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bayonetta
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Catherine
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Condemned
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Crazy Taxi
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Daytona USA
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Guardian Heroes
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Let’s Sing And Dance*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|SEGA Bass Fishing
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Spec Ops: The Line*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter X Tekken *
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|STRIDER*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|The Cave
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Darkness II*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Trine 2
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Vanquish
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments