Syberia Coming to Switch in the West on October 20

Microids announced Syberia will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on October 20.

View the Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Kate Walker, a young New York lawyer, is dispatched to deal with the sale of a former automaton factory hidden in the French Alps. She never thought that this task, as simple as it seemed, would change her life forever. She quickly embarked on a journey into the confines of Eastern Europe, accompanied by a very peculiar automaton named Oscar. Together they discover incredible places, filled with colorful characters, before meeting Hans Voralberg: the genius inventor, following the trails of the last mammoths found on the mythical island of Syberia, which also happens to be the last piece of the puzzle to conclude the sale and the mission of Kate.

