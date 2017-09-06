Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase Coming to Switch in North America on October 10 - News

/ 1,805 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Dispatch Games announced Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on October 10.

A release date in Europe has yet to be announced, however, Dispatch Games founder Brian Schorr said in a press release that there "should have additional exciting news about Europe soon."







Key features:

Easy Mode: Beginners should start here. Practice the rules of the game without worrying about time and play at your own pace.

Beginners should start here. Practice the rules of the game without worrying about time and play at your own pace. Soldam Mode: Tackle 200 levels to see what you’ve got. Unlock different Plumi’s and collect them in the

Plumidex.

Tackle 200 levels to see what you’ve got. Unlock different Plumi’s and collect them in the Plumidex. Challenge Mode: Take on 50 levels of increasingly difﬁcult puzzles. This is not a race against time but a test of

your wits.

Take on 50 levels of increasingly difﬁcult puzzles. This is not a race against time but a test of your wits. Showdown Mode: Challenge your friends in the 2 Player Offline or Online VS mode!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles