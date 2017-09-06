Secret of Mana Remake Video Compares It With the SNES Version - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 773 Views
YouTube user Cycu1 has created a video that compares the remake of Secret of Mana with the original release on the SNES.
View it below:
Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2018.
They should show this video to square Enix to show what the fans mean when they say they want a Remake of a game (final fantasyVII) The more I see of FFVIIR the more it looks like it's a different game with the same characters.
And yet fans also like the change FF7 is getting. So your loss.
The main character has the kind of face you don't tire of slapping. They should have gone with a 2D remake in the vein of Final Fantasy IV The Complete Collection.
Keep Kyuu away from your kids, peeps.
They could have done so much with it for a remake, and they chose... this. It looks awful graphically, they'd have been better off just porting the original.
I think it looks about as good as a budget SE game is going to look. If the information about Square-Enix is true about what happened with Deus-Ex, they are known to be a paranoid company that doesn't understand it's own market.
Or having played the original. This looks spectacular and cannot wait to play it.
Awful? Why? It looks pretty good. It's not FFXV quality, but it's more of a fantasy based kiddie RPG. What exactly looks bad to you?
Ive never heard of this game ever, but it isnt for me
