Secret of Mana Remake Video Compares It With the SNES Version - News

posted 8 hours ago

YouTube user Cycu1 has created a video that compares the remake of Secret of Mana with the original release on the SNES.

View it below:

Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2018.

