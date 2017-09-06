Bungie Releases Destiny 2 Launch Message - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bungie has released a brief Destiny 2 launch message video on the PlayStation YouTube account.

View the video below:

Destiny 2 is an action shooter that takes you on an epic journey across the solar system. In the cinematic campaign, you’ll enter a world filled with compelling characters and fight to take back our home. Battle with friends in multiple co-op modes or challenge others in intense multiplayer matches.

Destiny 2 is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will release for Windows PC release on October 24.

