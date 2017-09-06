SteamWorld Dig Free on Origin for a Limited Time - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

SteamWorld Dig is currently free on Origin for a limited time. This comes just before the release of the sequel, SteamWorld Dig 2.

Here is an overview:

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below...



Key Features:

A rich world of steam-driven robots, inspired by Steampunk and Western themes.

Explore an underground world full of secrets, treasure and terrors.

Uncover the remnants of human civilization, a degenerate race of dynamite-wielding troglodytes.

Randomized worlds with emergent gameplay.

SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on September 21, and for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America on September 26 and in Europe on September 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles