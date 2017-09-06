Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Video Explains The Nazi Threat - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus video that explains the Nazi threat.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

A lot has happened in the 14 years since the Nazis have won World War II.



It’s now 1961, the Reich has overtaken almost the entire world, and now BJ Blazkowicz is returning to his home to rally the resistance and repel the invaders. But this isn’t the America BJ fought for during the war. Not anymore.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

