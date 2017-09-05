Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Character Trailers Released - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Two character trailers for Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary have been released. They introduce Balthier from Final Fantasy XII and Carver from Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation.

View the Balthier trailer below:





View the Carver trailer below:

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on October 19 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles