PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 10 Million Units Sold - News

posted 8 hours ago

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold more than 10 million units since it released on March 23.

The game also hit a new concurrent players mark of over 970,000 units.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.

