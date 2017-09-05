PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 10 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,861 Views
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold more than 10 million units since it released on March 23.
The game also hit a new concurrent players mark of over 970,000 units.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.
That's another 2m sold in the last 2 weeks or so, crazy.
It's freaking insane just how many people have bought into the BR craze. 10m all on it's own and it even topped Dota 2 for a time.
But but but .... PC GAMES DON'T SELL! All PC gamers are pirates!!! They just play free to play games! And yet are pirates at the same time!!!
Can't wait to play this on my X1X!
And i thought this game would die out in about 2-3 months
It's still going strong so far, with 10m sold, I don't see it dying out any time soon.
to be honest, i never heard of this game
Have you been living under a rock?
THIS ISN'T THE KRUSTY KRABS, THIS IS PATRIIIIIIICK!!!
It's been on so many twitch streams and youtube as well as news articles. You'd have to be living under a rock for months to not notice anything.
What a monster, soon it will come for us all.
I'm waiting for the sequel because it will have a campaign.
