Tempest 4000 Gameplay Reveal and Details Released

Atari has released the first gameplay footage, as well as details of the arcade-style shooter Tempest 4000.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tempest 4000 is a visually stunning, action-packed tube shooter based on the classic hit arcade game, Tempest. Developed by legendary game designer, Jeff Minter, Tempest 4000 remains faithful to the original fast-paced gameplay by putting you in control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. Featuring fantastical graphical environments, 100 levels, three game modes, and more, you must eliminate all enemies as fast as possible to survive and compete for the highest score on the leaderboards.

Key Features:

Arcade Style Shooter: Blast down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ‘em up.

Blast down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ‘em up. Fantastical World: Experience Tempest 4000’s mind-blowing and colorful graphics in beautiful 4K resolution.

Experience Tempest 4000’s mind-blowing and colorful graphics in beautiful 4K resolution. Three Game Modes: Pick from three different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push your skills to the limit.

Pick from three different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push your skills to the limit. 100 Levels: Progress and clear through 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds.

Progress and clear through 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds. Leaderboards: Achieve your high score and post to the leaderboards in your quest to be recognized as No.1.

Achieve your high score and post to the leaderboards in your quest to be recognized as No.1. Pulse-Pounding Soundtrack: Immerse yourself to a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990’s techno and rhythmic beats.

Immerse yourself to a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990’s techno and rhythmic beats. Old School Gameplay: Experience the traditional gameplay of the original Tempest with enhanced graphics on current-gen consoles.

Tempest 4000 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this holiday season.



