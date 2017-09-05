Ubisoft to Open New Studio in Canada Expansion - News

/ 3,611 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced it is expanding its operations in Quebec, Canada with 1,000 new jobs by 2027.

The publisher will also open a new studio in Saguenay with plants to hire around 125 employees. The studio will focus on onlnie services and technologies.

Creation of 1000 news jobs in Quebec, 675 of which are in Montreal and in another studio in Quebec. #UbisoftMTL #UbisoftSaguenay pic.twitter.com/1cBDa5iKrp — Ubisoft MontrÃ©al (@UbisoftMTL) September 5, 2017

"We are entrusting Ubisoft Saguenay with a mandate that is resolutely focused on the future," said Yannis Mallat, CEO of the Ubisoft Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto studios. "The development of connected experiences that allow millions of players to meet and interact on online game platforms is a leading growth and innovation driver not only for Ubisoft, but for the entire video game industry as a whole."

Ubisoft's Montreal and Quebec studios will be expanded with 675 and 200 new employees, respectively. They are known for developing the Assassin's Creed series, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 4, and Watch Dogs 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles