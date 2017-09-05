Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid DLC Trailer Released - News

/ 2,906 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the Operation Blood Orchid DLC in Rainbow Six Siege. It showcases what will be in it.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

In Operation Blood Orchid, two Special Duties Unit Operators, Ying and Lesion, join Team Rainbow to raid The Theme Park. Also joining this season is GROM operator, Ela Bosak.



This third season will showcase a reworking of the Operators and maps following an optimization of our data, namely a rework of textures, polished dynamic and static lighting, richer sky domes, new customization and much more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles