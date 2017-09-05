Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan on December 14 and in North America and Europe on December 12.





Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition includes the base game, both volumes of the Banned Footage DLC, and the End of Zoe add-on.

