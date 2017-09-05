Bullet Girls Phantasia Announced for PS4, PSV - News

D3 Publisher has announced Bullet Girls Phantasia for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It will launch in Japan in spring 2018. No word yet on a release in the west.





Bullet Girls Phantasia is set in a new world. Players will fight alongside a Buddy Character for support against monsters. The Panchira Action and Interrogation Training systems are returning from previous entries in the series.

