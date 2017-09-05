Shoot 'em Up Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter Announced for PS4 - News

posted 11 hours ago

D3 Publisher has announced vertical 3D shoot ’em up spin-off, Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter, for the PlayStation 4.

It will launch as a digital title this fall in Japan for 2,980 yen. No word yet on a release in the west.

The game focuses on an event that happened outside the main story of Earth Defense Force 4. Players can select from over 60 weapons. Over 100 enemies can appear on screen at the same time.

