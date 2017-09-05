Xu Sheng Will Be Playable in Dynasty Warriors 9 - News

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed that Xu Sheng will be a playable character in Dynasty Warriors 9. He uses the Dual Meteors as his weapon.

The magazine revealed other returning characters and their weapons:

Wang Yuanji – Throwing Daggers

Sima Zhao – Sword

Xingcai – Sword and Shield

Zhang Bao – Dual Meteors

Cao Pi – Dual Blade

Zhenji – Whip

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe. A release date has yet to be announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

