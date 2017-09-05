Xu Sheng Will Be Playable in Dynasty Warriors 9

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 3,150 Views

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed that Xu Sheng will be a playable character in Dynasty Warriors 9. He uses the Dual Meteors as his weapon.

 

The magazine revealed other returning characters and their weapons:

  • Wang Yuanji – Throwing Daggers
  • Sima Zhao – Sword
  • Xingcai – Sword and Shield
  • Zhang Bao – Dual Meteors
  • Cao Pi – Dual Blade
  • Zhenji – Whip

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe. A release date has yet to be announced.

2 Comments

think-man
think-man (10 hours ago)

Shame that duplicate movesets are back....

Zkuq
Zkuq (9 hours ago)

I'm almost happy they're back. DW8 had such a ridiculous amount of movesets that I only got familiar with a few of them. I tried almost every moveset at least once, and then never touched most of them again.

think-man
think-man (1 hour ago)

For me it's probably a dealer breaker. I might not even buy it now :/

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (11 hours ago)

That's not Gongsun Zan :(

