Mario is No Longer a Plumber - News

/ 1,681 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

When asked to describe Nintendo's iconic character, Mario, one word many people would use plumber. However, he is no longer a plumber according to Nintendo Japan.

"All around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago..."

Shigeru Miyamoto said that Mario was a carpenter in 1981's Donkey Kong.

"With (1983's) Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber," said Miyamoto in an interview with USA Today. "The scenario dictates his role."

Mario will next appear in Super Mario Odyssey. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

Thanks Kotaku.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles