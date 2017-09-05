The Witcher Turns 10, CD Projekt Red Celebrates with Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 1,276 Views
The Witcher has turned 10 years old and developer CD Projekt Red has released a video in celebration.
View it below:
There are three games in the The Witcher series - the original in 2007, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, seems like they've been working on that for ages.
Witcher 3 shits all over everything ubisoft ea activision and pretty much most devs in the industry has ever made
Felt like we were old pals when he faced and talked to the viewer, made me smile.
The Witcher 4 (2019)
Awesome video. Made me want to go back and play the game into completion.
5 Comments