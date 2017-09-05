The Witcher Turns 10, CD Projekt Red Celebrates with Video - News

The Witcher has turned 10 years old and developer CD Projekt Red has released a video in celebration.

There are three games in the The Witcher series - the original in 2007, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015.

