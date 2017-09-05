Activision Listens to Call of Duty: WWII Beta Feedback to Make Changes - News

The Call of Duty: WWII beta has ended and Activision has released a list of changes it made during the second weekend and more that will be completed by launch. The changes made were from community feedback.

Here is a list of the changes:

As you know, we added a new mode to the Mosh Pit playlist – Kill Confirmed. For those of you who haven’t yet played, we encourage you to hop in and try it out! Mosh brings all of the fan favorite modes, now including KC. It’s a great boots on the ground game mode, and the match data we're getting is really helpful. So please be sure to spend some time in Mosh today.

We’ve also noticed a number of you commenting that raising the PT score to 100 for TDM might be sub optimal. This was a community ask, and it felt like a good time to compare it to weekend one. We've spent nearly 3 years playing, and 75 felt better to us. By the end of weekend 2, we're looking to lock the decision, so please let us know your thoughts.

Some of you have expressed concern about the range play needed for the Aachen map. We’re listening to your feedback and may make some map changes as a result. Thanks again for staying constructive, it really helps!

Many of you have commented that you love the changes we’ve made to sprint-out to ADS times. We’re glad we were able to improve this and that you’re enjoying it much more. We're talking about flinch tuning as well, though we don't have anything concrete to share yet.

The M1928 is getting a lot of love. It is one of the most iconic weapons of WWII, and it's great to see it in match. We're glad you are enjoying playing with it. It's a popular SMG at the studio. Though not the most popular. The Airborne Division prestige unlock weapon is pretty gassed.

A lot of you have expressed that you love the main menu music. Thank you so much for noticing all the extra creative touches we’ve added. We had a lot of amazing recording sessions with a phenomenal orchestra at a premier symphony location in Nashville. I know they will be glad to hear about all the positive reactions the music is receiving!

We rolled out an update that includes an important fix to some audio timing on weapon fire rates. There is no actual changes to the weapon tuning, but the audio may sound different on certain weapons.

Here is a list of features that will be implemented for launch:

Bumper Jumper

Bumper Jumper Tactical

Stick and Move

Charlie

One-Hand Gunslinger

Scout

N0M4D L3F7Y

Brawler

Beast

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

