NBA 2K18 For Switch Does Not Have Amiibo Support - News

posted 8 hours ago

A 2K Sports representative speaking with GameSpot confimed NBA 2K18 will not have amiibo support.





NBA 2K18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC worldwide on September 19.

