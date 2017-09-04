'Keyboard and Mouse Support is Definitely Coming' to Xbox One - News

/ 1,319 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Keyboard and mouse support has been confirmed for the Xbox One by Xbox Platform CVP Mike Ybarra in a panel at PAX West. He said that Microsoft wants to make sure developers are smart when adding support.

"Keyboard and mouse support is definitely coming," said Ybarra. "We have to be very smart in how we do that. We'll leave it a lot up to developer choice. A lot of people tweet me and say 'you can't do this because of fairness,' and we understand that. We run two platforms; the Xbox platform, and the Windows platform.

"And so, when we bring keyboard and mouse, we'll coach developers and say 'look, you've got to think about your multiplayer pools, if you have a competitive game, people are probably going to want the choice to say I'll play with other keyboard and mouse people or I'll play only with controller people, or that I'll play with any of those.'

"So you'll see our first games supporting keyboard and mouse soon, I can't announce what that is, but soon. And based on developer interest, they'll choose to do keyboard and mouse, or not!"

Thanks Windows Central.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles