Check Out 10 minutes of the Secret of Mana Remake

10 minutes of gameplay footage of the Secret of Mana remake has been released from PAX West 2017.

View it below:





Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2018.

